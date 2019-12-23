What dreams are made of! Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma shared the first photos from their low-key backyard wedding — and they are stunning.

“This,” the Lizzie McGuire star, 32, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 22, alongside a photograph of the newlyweds posing in front of car with “Just Married” written on the back window.

The music producer, also 32, shared the same picture on his Instagram account with the caption, “For the rest of forever… 12.21.19.”

Duff looked stunning in a modern, custom-made Jenny Packham dress at the ceremony, while Koma wore a traditional black suit with a bow tie.

The couple, who share 14-month-old daughter Banks, tied the knot in front of close family members and friends at their Los Angeles home on Saturday, December 21.

The wedding took place seven months after Koma proposed to Duff. “He asked me to be his wife,” she announced via Instagram in May. He later wrote, “I asked my best friend to marry me… @hilaryduff.”

The Younger star and the songwriter were first linked in 2015 after working together on her album Breathe In. Breathe Out. “They had great chemistry in the studio,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute.”

The pair’s friendship turned romantic in late 2016. They broke up in March 2017, but got back together later that year. Their daughter arrived in October 2018.

This is the second marriage for Duff, who was previously wed to former NHL player Mike Comrie from 2010 to 2016. The exes are the parents of 7-year-old son Luca.

Scroll down to see more photos from Duff and Koma’s intimate nuptials!