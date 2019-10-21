



Hitting the books! Hilary Duff has been having a difficult time helping her 7-year-old son, Luca, do his homework.

“This guy with his spirit and kindness,” the Lizzie McGuire alum, 32, captioned a Saturday, October 19, Instagram selfie with her son. “Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade. I stopped going to ‘real’ school in 3rd grade so I’m actually doomed.”

The former child star, who began homeschooling when she was 8 years old, added, “I am left scratching my head all the time looking at his homework and I’m terrified for next year! Although Singapore math is the shit. Also learned a lot about tick birds this week.”

In January, the Younger star described the struggle of getting Luca out of the house on weekday mornings, along with his 11-month-old sister, Banks.

“Real talk this is the first day I had two kids on my own on a school morning,” the Texas native captioned a social media selfie at the time. “Breast-feeding and making breakfast, getting 2 kids and myself dressed and packed and out the door while tripping over 4 dogs and feeding the damn fish was not easy. But I did it. And I’m proud of myself! … Laying outfits out for me baby and Luca was essential lol I even got 5 minutes to do some makeup, then turned around to see Luca had used my lipstick as warrior paint on his face.”

Duff welcomed Banks with her fiancé, Matthew Koma, in October 2018, and shares Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. She gave birth to him in 2012 when she was 24 years old and called the experience “isolating” in July.

“I didn’t have any friends that had babies yet,” the “Beat of My Heart” singer revealed on an episode of the “Motherly” podcast. “But I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom. I always knew that was going to be my No. 1 priority in life. So I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others, but really I only got scared once I was pregnant, thinking, like, ‘Oh this is actually really happening. What if this? What if that?’”

Although the former Disney Channel star felt like she lost “a big chunk of [her] identity” for 18 months, she called the period “the happiest, most beautiful experience” of her life.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!