A rocky journey. Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have gone through their fair share together.

The Even Stevens alum — who previously was linked to Karolyn Pho, Megan Fox and Isabel Lucas — began dating Goth in December 2012 after they met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol II. In the 2013 film, LaBeouf played Jerôme while Goth played P.

“Oh, I’ve been in love with every woman I’ve ever worked with,” the former child star admitted to GQ in April 2008 about his dating history. “But some aren’t available. And then there’s the three-month attention span that actors have, you know, I don’t know if it’s mutual, but I really don’t care. They have to kiss me when ‘action’ gets called, anyway, so I’ll get what I want.”

As LaBeouf’s romance with the Survivalist actress continued to heat up, Us Weekly confirmed in March 2016 they were engaged after Goth was photographed wearing a large diamond ring. Several months later, the California native confirmed the pair’s nuptials.

“The plan was for it to be a private deal,” LaBeouf revealed about the twosome’s Las Vegas ceremony during an October 2016 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a livestream for free – [it’s] part of the deal. And I said, ‘Ya know, we don’t really need that as a matter of fact. We’ll just take our private tape. We got our moms there,’ and they said ‘no problem.’”

The American Honey star continued at the time: “We get back home and it’s like, ‘Whoa, hey listen, something changed!’ I [called the church] up and they said somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ. I said, ‘I understood.’ I checked with my girl and she said, ‘Hey, what are you gonna do?’ And ya know, it’s love. We’re proud of it. It was love. [Our] dads couldn’t be there so it was kind of nice to have them there watching in a way.”

However, it was reported at the time that the duo’s ceremony was not legally binding. “Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed,” Clark County, Nevada’s official Twitter page wrote, sharing a photo from the couple’s Elvis Presley-themed event.

Two years later, the pair went their separate ways and LaBeouf moved on with FKA Twigs.

“Shia and Mia have filed for divorce,” a rep for the Honey Boy actor told Us in September 2018. “The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.”

The couple had seemingly reconciled in March 2020 after they were spotted together in Los Angeles, both wearing wedding rings. Since then, the off-again, on-again pair have remained coy about their romantic status before the London native made headlines in January 2022, seemingly debuting her baby bump while running errands in California.

Scroll below to relive the pair’s relationship highs and lows: