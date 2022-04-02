Mia Goth is a mom! Shia LaBeouf’s partner has apparently given birth to her first baby.

The X actress, 28, was spotted in Pasadena, California, on Thursday, March 31, without her baby bump, and on Friday, April 1, she and LaBeouf, 35, stepped out pushing a stroller. The new parents have not made an official announcement, and their reps did not immediately respond to Us Weekly‘s request for comment.

Goth was last spotted while pregnant on March 19 when she attended a picnic with LaBeouf and friends. LaBeouf helped the expectant mother in and out of her lawn chair.

News broke in November 2021 that the actress was pregnant after she was spotted with a prominent baby bump. The London native showed her growing belly on multiple occasions in the months that followed, but she never formally announced her pregnancy publicly.

Goth and LaBeouf began their on-again, off-again relationship after meeting on the Nymphomaniac: Vol II set in 2012. The model sparked speculation that the Holes star had proposed in 2015 when she was spotted sporting a ring on her left hand at a fashion show.

The duo wed in October of the following year in Las Vegas, and LaBeouf told Ellen DeGeneres that the newlyweds wanted their nuptials to “be a private deal” — but that didn’t happen.

The Los Angeles native explained at the time: “Part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a livestream for free. [It’s] part of the deal. And I said, ‘Ya know, we don’t really need that, as a matter of fact. We’ll just take our private tape. We got our moms there,’ and they said, ‘No problem.’ We get back home and it’s like, ‘Whoa, hey listen, something changed!’ I [called the church] up and they said somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ. I said, ‘I understood.’”

The Daytime Emmy winner went on to say that he was “proud” of their love, gushing, “[Our] dads couldn’t be there, so it was kind of nice to have them there watching in a way.”

In March 2020, LaBeouf’s rep told Us that he and Goth had broken up. “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce,” the statement read at the time. “The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.”

However, the pair subsequently reunited, as they were seen chatting on a bench in Los Angeles later that same month. The filmmaker was even spotted wearing his wedding ring at the Oscars in February 2020 before going on an arcade date with Goth in November of the following year.

The Even Stevens alum dated other women during his split from Goth, including FKA Twigs and Margaret Qualley. The musician, 34, later sued LaBeouf for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. The Maid alum, 27, for her part, told Harper’s Bazaar in January 2021 that she believed the English singer’s allegations.

LaBeouf took an acting hiatus at the time, seeking “meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment,” the former Disney Channel star’s rep told Us, adding, “Shia needs help, and he knows that.”

