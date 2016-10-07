Her No. 1 supporter! Lindsay Lohan's mom, Dina Lohan, is relieved that the actress split from her fiancé, Russian heir Egor Tarabasov.

"I'm very glad she's single. She is much better off," Dina, 54, told Us Weekly at Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin's 80th anniversary event for Zarin Fabrics in NYC on Thursday, October 6. "Egor was too young and at the end got abusive. Of course, as a mother who has been a victim of abuse, and I do charities for abused women, I was very happy to see her get out."

"I'm just glad she's single and happy, and that's what matters," she continued. "My children are the most important forces in my life."

Us broke the news in April that the Mean Girls actress, 30, got engaged to Tarabasov, 23, after eight months of dating. Three months later, however, their relationship began to crumble when police were called to their London apartment. Lindsay claimed via social media that the businessman was cheating on her. Additionally, The Sun obtained a video that allegedly showed the pair fighting on their balcony and Lohan claiming that he tried to kill her. (Lohan moved to London in 2014.)

The situation became even more bizarre when the former child star claimed that she was pregnant with their child. Her socialite friend Hofit Golan later told Us exclusively that Lindsay was not expecting.

The Parent Trap actress and Tarabasov tried to work on their relationship before officially calling it quits. Last month, Lindsay opened up about the breakup during an interview with The Mail on Sunday. "I realize now you can’t stay in a relationship just for love," she said at the time. "No woman can be hit and stay with that person if that person isn’t prepared to say sorry."

Since parting ways with Tarabasov, Lindsay has been spending time with friends in the Mediterranean. On Sunday, she revealed via Snapchat that she almost lost her finger in a boating accident.

"She's doing OK, thank goodness," Dina told Us on Thursday. "She was on a boat, a two-story, not like a small boat, and she was pulling up the anchor. We grew up with boats, Lindsay and I both grew up with boats, but it slid the bottom part of her finger off when she was pulling it up! Luckily one of her her girlfriends she was with, her best friend, was a hand surgeon! Her friend picked up the piece of Lindsay's thumb and they put it back. It fit perfectly and wrapped it up."

The Long Island native went to a plastic surgeon, and she has her second appointment this week. "Luckily she knows about boats and her friends could help her," Dina added. "Lindsay has always had good people around her. Lindsay knows what's important in life and in friends."

