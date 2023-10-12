Lindsay Lohan is leaning into her role as a parent after welcoming son Luai in July, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“She loves being a mom so much and has grown into it so naturally,” the insider says, noting Lohan, 37, is “very hands-on” with her 3-month-old.

While the Mean Girls star has embraced motherhood, the source tells Us that Lohan has been working with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their baby nurse to better balance the parenting responsibilities.

“They’re 50-50 with all the duties,” the insider explains of the couple’s dynamic. “That way, it’s not too overwhelming.”

Lohan — who wed Shammas, 36, in April 2022 — has also found time to focus on her health and career ahead of her new film, Irish Wish, coming out in the new year. “Lindsay is in the healthiest, most stable and confident place in her life,” the source continues.

Related: Lindsay Lohan Through the Years Lindsay Lohan is no stranger to the spotlight. After modeling as a child, Lohan starred as twins Annie James and Hallie Parker in 1998’s The Parent Trap alongside Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson. Following the movie’s success, she scored a three-film contract with Disney. “I was 10 when I did Parent Trap,” Lohan recalled to […]

The actress has gotten back to her pre-baby weight, the insider tells Us, adding that Lohan has “done it all by herself” by sticking to a regimented diet and fitness plan.

“Lindsay cooks from scratch and is eating a lot of fresh, clean foods. She’s eating a lot of greens,” the source shares. “She also does Pilates and goes on walks and runs with the baby and Bader. She’s focused on being a healthy mom.”

Us confirmed the birth of Lohan and Shammas’ first baby on July 17, with Lohan’s rep saying in a statement that “the family is over the moon in love” with the little one.

The following month, Lohan gave fans a glimpse at her post-baby body and gave a subtle nod to her iconic role in Mean Girls.

Related: Cetus-Lupeedus! What Are These Disney Channel Original Ladies Doing Now? There are so many stars that have appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies over the years — but what happened to some of the network’s biggest leading ladies? Us has the full rundown about what your favorite teen idols are up to now. From Halloweentown’s Kimberly J. Brown and Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century’s […]

“I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery,” she wrote via Instagram on August 2, alongside a snap of her bare belly. “Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!”

Lohan also quipped that her “OOTD lately” is postpartum underwear. “Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom,” she joked, referring to Amy Poehler’s iconic “I’m a cool mom” line from the film.

Related: Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas’ Relationship Timeline Forever kind of love! Lindsay Lohan surprised fans when she announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November 2021 — after keeping their relationship very private for two years. Lohan was first linked to the businessman in 2019 after relocating to Dubai five years prior. The Mean Girls actress officially debuted her relationship with Shammas in […]

As Lohan continued to adapt to motherhood, a source exclusively told Us that she was “doing yoga, meditating and exercising” to stay rooted.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“She’s really good at time management with the baby and taking care of herself at the same time,” the insider said in August. “She feels adamant that taking care of herself and loving herself is just as important as taking care of her baby. She knows that being there for herself is so healthy in order to take care of Luai and to be the best mom she can be.”

Watch the exclusive video above for more details on Lohan’s life as a mom — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.