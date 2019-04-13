Name a more fascinating duo than Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart — we’ll wait!

For the new season of their show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, the hosts have added a cooking battle theme and renamed it Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge. “This is magic right here,” the rapper, 47, says of his bond with Stewart, 77, in the exclusive video above.

While the two have been friends for years now, they still do surprise one another. “Snoop comes to me for just techniques and cooking, and he learns really quickly. I was surprised about that,” the Martha Stewart Living publisher says. “I thought maybe he’d be a klutz, but he is not a klutz at all!”

She was also blown away when she went to visit his compound.

“It’s a complex world that we live in, but at the same time we love being able to do what we do, like being able to come outside of my box, and to join hands with Martha, and to bring people together,” the “I Wanna Thank Me” singer says. “This show is not just about us, it’s about the people that we bring together, the people that would have never paid attention to what we’re doing right now.”

For more, watch our interview with the pair above. Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge airs on VH1 Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!