Enjoying the sunshine. Scott Disick was spotted hanging out with Larsa Pippen amid the news of his ex Sofia Richie‘s engagement.

The Flip It Like Disick star, 38, was photographed chatting with the Real Housewives of Miami star, 47, on Wednesday, April 20, while lounging at the pool at the Setai Hotel in Miami, per TMZ. The duo, who coincidentally ran into each other, reportedly spoke for several hours as they relaxed in the sun.

The Bravo personality knows Disick as a result of her past friendship with Kim Kardashian. Pippen and the Skims founder, 41, first sparked feud speculation in April 2020 when fans noticed that Kim — along with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian — had unfollowed her on social media. Neither she nor Kim have explicitly stated what caused the falling out, although Pippen has accused Kanye West of driving a wedge between them.

Her hangout with Disick comes just hours after his ex-girlfriend Richie, 23, announced her engagement to music executive Elliot Grange. “Forever isn’t long enough,” the model wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a series of photos from the proposal.

Us Weekly confirmed that Disick and Richie were hooking up in September 2017, four months after the pair were photographed during a vacation to the south of France. “Things became official over the past week while they were in New York City together,” a source explained at the time. “It’s so weird. Not just the age difference, but mostly the fact that Sofia had been a family friend for years and was close to Kendall and Kylie [Jenner].”

The former couple called it quits three years later, following the Talentless founder’s stay in a Colorado rehab facility. “Sofia and Scott breaking up was only a matter of time. Scott isn’t the best version of himself right now and it has been a lot for Sofia,” an insider explained to Us in May 2020. “[Sofia] is sad about the situation but trying to take care of herself.” Though they briefly reconciled in July of that year, Disick and Richie officially split the next month.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum moved on with Amelia Gray Hamlin in October 2020. He is currently dating Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson.

Richie isn’t the only one of Disick’s exes to accept a proposal recently. In October 2021, Kourtney — with whom the TV personality shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — got engaged to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. In the wake of the engagement, a source close to Disick told Us that he was having a hard time accepting that Kourtney had moved on.

“He feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and [he] still can’t wrap his head around the fact that they’re getting married soon,” the insider explained. “He feels like he’s not going to find someone like Kourtney. … It’s going to take time for him to fully accept Travis is The One for her.”

