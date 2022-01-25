Still a doting dad! Kanye West is focusing on fatherhood amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule,” the rapper, 44, told Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee on Monday, January 24, explaining that this mindset led to his decision to move across the street from Kardashian’s Hidden Hills mansion in California. “That’s why I even got the house. … Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that [is] gonna keep me from my children.”

The Grammy winner, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, added, “And that’s what I want everybody to know: Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children, ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t finna gaslight me.”

The Georgia native gushed about being “so close” to his four kids, saying he is “still going to be the best father” despite his and the reality star’s split.

The Yeezy designer explained, “The kids are literally going to be in walking distance. I don’t play when it comes to my children. This is for anybody going through a separation. …. They can go on [Saturday Night Live] and make jokes. They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I’m dating. They can block deals or do whatever that type of stuff, but I’m going to tell you straight up: Don’t play with my kids.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, six years after they tied the knot in Italy. The KKW Beauty creator requested to be declared legally single 10 months after her initial filing, and the estranged couple both previously asked to share joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

While the Selfish author has moved on with SNL’s Pete Davidson, West is dating Uncut Gems’ Julia Fox. Not only did the pair appear in a PDA-heavy photo shoot for Interview magazine earlier this month, but they began sporting matching outfits at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, January 22.

The Kardashian family is “not happy” with the record producer, a source exclusively told Us Weekly on January 17. The insider said that West — who recently alleged that the Skims founder kept him away from daughter Chicago’s birthday party — had “caused a lot of drama lately,” calling the “Stronger” rapper “uncontrollable” for airing their “private matters.”

The source noted that Kardashian is making decisions with their “kids’ best interests in mind,” including “boundaries, structure and a set parenting plan.”