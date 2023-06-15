There’s no party like a Kardashian-Jenner party, and Kim Kardashian proved daughter North West’s 10th birthday celebration was no exception.

“North and her best friend Eva beginning of birthday party ✨🎈,” the Kardashians star, 42, captioned a Wednesday, June 14, TikTok video, showing off the slumber party she organized for her eldest child’s crew.

Kardashian set up a suite inside the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel as the party headquarters, featuring a “Vision Studio” wall of Nike sneakers, Supreme water bottles and blankets with the official hotel logo on the front. North and her besties also drank specialized Hello Kitty-themed drinks and snacked on platters of ornately decorated treats. The birthday girl — whom Kardashian shares with ex-husband Kanye West, along with sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 4, and daughter Chicago, 5 — and her pals later changed into matching pink pajamas. They crawled into their twin beds, which had been set up as miniature purple tents with LED string lights.

North — who shared the bash with friend Eva — invited many of her close friends to the party, including cousin Penelope Disick and her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, and Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell.

Simpson, 42, previously told Us Weekly that her 11-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson, is “best friends” with North.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world,” the Employee of the Month actress exclusively told Us in April 2022, noting that it is “so fun” to live close to the Kardashian brood. “That [proximity] makes it easy.”

Maxwell, Penelope, 10, and Kourtney, 44, were among the party guests who sang “Happy Birthday” to North and Eva on Wednesday, which the Skims mogul shared footage of via her TikTok account. After the sing-along ended, the birthday girls blew out the candles on a four-tiered silver cake.

North officially turned 10 on Thursday, June 15, and several other members of her family celebrated the milestone via social media.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter North!!!! You are one of the most precious gifts to our family and I love you so so much,” grandmother Kris Jenner gushed via Instagram. “You have such a big heart and are such an amazing daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, cousin and friend to everyone!! Your creativity and talent amazes me every day.”

The Safely founder, 77, added: “You are so smart and love to dance and sing and write and create and your love for fashion is so much fun to watch! You are a spectacular young artist in every way. You are so full of energy and your beautiful smile lights up every room. Thank you Northie for all of the love you show to all of us always. Thank you for sharing your gifts with the world and I can’t wait to watch you grow up.”

Scroll below to see photos from North’s 10th birthday bash: