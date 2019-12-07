Kim Kardashian Throws Son Saint a ‘Jurassic Park’-Themed Birthday Party

Happy birthday, Saint! Kim Kardashian celebrated her son Saint West‘s 4th birthday with a Jurassic Park-themed party on Saturday, December 7.

Kardashian, 39, documented the epic event in a series of videos on her Instagram Story. The mom of four showed off the dinosaur activities and decorations before Saint’s guests arrived at the bash. A bunch of white pillows served as dinosaur eggs in a nest for the kids to jump inside. The KKW Beauty founder also filmed the dessert table, which included cake pops adorned with dinosaur claws and eggs and dinosaur cookies. North, Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter with husband Kanye West, seemed excited about the cake pops and asked her mom if she wanted one.

A giant red dinosaur head roaring at the sky was a centerpiece to the party while miniature dinosaurs were set up throughout the property.

As for the activities, kids could play around in a ball pit, make custom “Jurassic jewelry” at a station set up with beads and string and create their own dinosaur domes with a mini habitat. The guests could even participate in a game where they hunted for fossils and bones inside a giant sandbox.

While the party was being set up, Saint played around with his little sister, Chicago, by putting on a dinosaur mask. Chicago, 22 months, looked frightened but her brother assured her he was “just Sainty.”

In another fun family clip, Kardashian let Chicago hold baby brother Psalm, 6 months, for a cute sibling video. Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, also got in on the fun. Khloé, 35, posted clips of her 18-month-old daughter, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, jumping around in a bouncy house.

The party was held two days after Saint’s actual birthday on Thursday, December 5. His family showered him with social media love on his big day.

“I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint!” Kim captioned a photo of her son. “You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today is your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you’ve grown! Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty.”

Kris Jenner posted a slideshow of Instagram photos in a tribute to her grandson. “Happy Birthday Saint,” the momager, 64, wrote. “I can hardly believe you are 4 years old!!!! You are growing up so fast… you are such a sweet, funny, kind and amazing boy and I love seeing your sweet face and beautiful smile. You bring such joy to everyone around you!! I love you Sainty!!!!!”

Scroll down to see photos from Saint’s spectacular birthday party.