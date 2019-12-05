



The Kardashian-Jenner family is showing the birthday boy some love! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son, Saint, turned four on Thursday, December 5.

“I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint!” the KKW Beauty creator, 39, captioned a sweet Instagram tribute to her little one. “You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you’ve grown! Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty.”

The Selfish author went on to write, “When I say to him my sweet sweet Sainty, he says back to me my sweet sweet sweet sweet Momma, the best momma in the world and the only momma I ever want! HOW CAN YOU NOT MELT AT HIS SWEETNESS?”

Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, posted something sweet for her grandson as well. The momager, 64, captioned a slideshow of Instagram photos: “Happy Birthday Saint!!!! I can hardly believe you are 4 years old!!!! You are growing up so fast… you are such a sweet, funny, kind and amazing boy and I love seeing your sweet face and beautiful smile. You bring such joy to everyone around you!! I love you Sainty!!!!!”

The Skims creator, who also shares North, 6, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, 6 months, with West, 42, gave birth to Saint in 2015.

“Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed the arrival of their son this morning,” a statement on Kardashian’s site read at the time. “Mother and son are doing well.”

Now that he has two younger siblings, Saint loves being a big brother — and often asks his mom to take pictures of him with Psalm. “Saint said he’s gonna pretend to sleep with his brother,” Kardashian captioned a July social media upload. “He always wants a pic to capture every moment. You have no idea how sweet my boys are!”

He is also close with his cousin Dream, who Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna welcomed in November 2016. “Going through my phone and see[ing] so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other,” the makeup mogul wrote alongside a series of sweet shots last month.