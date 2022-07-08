Pretty in pink! Kourtney Kardashian prepared for daughter Penelope’s birthday on Thursday, July 7, with a party fit for a princess.

“My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!” Kardashian, 43, wrote via Instagram Story alongside a photo of pink balloons shaped like pink hearts. The reality star later shared a glimpse at the healthy snacks, festive flowers and water slide added for the occasion.

Scott Disick, for his part, also spent some quality time with his daughter on Thursday ahead of her celebration. “My everything,” the New York native, 39, captioned a photo via Instagram Story of Penelope sleeping on him.

The Poosh founder’s low-key party for her daughter comes after her husband, Travis Barker, went through a health scare late last month. Us Weekly confirmed on June 28 that the Blink-182 drummer, 46, was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance.

Barker later addressed how he “developed excruciating pain” following a routine endoscopy with Kardashian. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 2. “This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who exchanged vows with Barker earlier this year, also opened up about the “scary and emotional week” for the family.

“Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis,” she shared in her own Instagram statement that same day. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

Ahead of the health issue, fans got a look at Barker and Kardashian’s special bond with their blended family. The businesswoman also shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, with Disick. The band member, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana, 23 — who Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“Watching him with my daughter and how amazing he is with her. The way he speaks to her is so special. Travis and I talk about a future all the time,” Kardashian explained on her family’s reality series in April. “The second we fell in love I think we knew how different it was from anything either of us have had before. So, I think we absolutely see a future together.”

In another episode, Kardashian discussed how her and Barker were able to make the different dynamics work. “I think the more kids the merrier. It is like more people to love. I am really close to Travis’ kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing,” she explained to cameras in a May episode. “Travis is a really amazing father. It is one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very patient. I think because we have all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It is all I could ever want.”

Keep scrolling to see how Kardashian got ready for Penelope’s special day: