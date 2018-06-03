Best friends forever. North West and her cousin Penelope Disick celebrated their birthdays at a unicorn-themed party on Sunday, June 3.

The birthday girls — North turns 5 on June 15, while Penelope will be 6 on July 8 — wore matching rainbow-colored robes and swimsuits at the celebration documented by North’s mom, Kim Kardashian, on her Instagram Story. Their aunt Kylie Jenner was also in attendance, with her daughter Stormi. She posted an Instagram photo holding the 4-month-old, and captioned it: “happy birthday North & P.”

The cute cousins are making their joint birthday parties a tradition after they celebrated with a Moana-themed bash last year. The two girls are inseparable and the Kardashian family sure knows how to celebrate their special days. Scroll down to see the fun photos from the festivities.