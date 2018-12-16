Ain’t no party like a Kardashian party! Kourtney Kardashian threw the bash of the year for her eldest child Mason’s 9th birthday on Saturday, December 15 — and it was a video game lover’s paradise.

The reality star — who shares Mason, daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, with ex Scott Disick — pulled out all of the stops for the Fortnite-themed party. The elaborate details included a massive outdoor screen where kids were able to play the popular video game as well as themed piñatas and a custom cake.

From festive string lights to a DJ, scroll down to see pictures of the extravagant celebration!