Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her daughter Chicago’s first birthday party on Saturday, January 19.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, threw an Alice in Wonderland-themed celebration for her third child with husband Kanye West, complete with a maze, mad hatter crafts, a Cheshire cat cake and actors dressed as characters from the beloved book.

Guests included Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and her 9-month-old daughter True, and Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their kids Luna, 2, and Miles, 8 months.

