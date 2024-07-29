Khloé Kardashian’s son, Tatum, celebrated his 2nd birthday in prehistoric fashion.

Kardashian, 40, brought the Jurassic Period to life at Tatum’s over-the-top birthday celebration on Sunday, July 28. Attended by family members such as Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Tatum’s father, Tristan Thompson, guests were treated to a variety of dinosaur-themed treats and activities.

While Tatum sported a tan T-shirt and shorts at the party, he wore a pair of dinosaur pajamas in a photo featured in a birthday tribute shared by Khloé that same day. “I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, polite, intelligent, loving, infectious spirit,” she captioned Instagram pics of herself and her little one from over the years. “You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True 🥹 she is so proud to call you hers, as am I.”

Thompson, 33, also gushed about his son in a sweet Instagram post of his own, writing, “Thank you for being such an amazing son and brother to your mommy and sister. Watching you grow every day makes my heart happy. Continue being the angel you are son. Daddy loves you so much.” (Khloé and Thompson also coparent daughter True, 6.)

Scroll down to take a look at Tatum’s dino-mite 2nd birthday celebration: