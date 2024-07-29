Khloé Kardashian is a proud mama.

The reality TV personality and Good American founder took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her son Tatum, who turned 2 on Sunday, July 28.

“How are you two years old already?!” Khloé, 40, captioned a slideshow of pictures of Tatum. In the first pic, Khloé and Tatum can be seen beaming for the camera, while another shows Tatum posing with his older sister, True, 6.

“The expression, ‘the days are long, but the years are short’ could not be any truer. I feel like we have had a lifetime together yet You are only two years old,” Khloé continued. “I know we were destined to be together. I know we have had many moments together before we ever met. The comfort I find in your eyes confirms we’ve known one another before.”

Khloé went on to write, “My precious son, I know you were mine in another lifetime. I know this because of the way you look at me. The way we giggle when we stare at one another. The bond you have with your sister. The relationships you have with everyone in our family that was here before you. It’s as if You knew us all before. The insight you already have. The knowledge you possess. The way you know how to love. The way you communicate!! And you are only two years.”

Khloé said she is “so proud to be your mommy,” adding, “So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, polite, intelligent, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True 🥹 she is so proud to call you hers, as am I.”

“Happy birthday my sweet handsome boy! You are loved tremendously by this incredible tribe of ours!” the post concluded.

Khloé shares Tatum and True with her ex, Tristan Thompson, 33. “Happy birthday Tatum!! Man time goes by so fast! I can’t believe you’re already two years old!” Thompson wrote via Instagram in his own birthday tribute.

“I am so blessed and honored to be your dad. Your energy and charisma lights up the room,” he captioned a photo of him, True and Tatum. “Thank you for being such an amazing son and brother to your mommy and sister. Watching you grow every day makes my heart happy. Continue being the angel you are son. Daddy loves you so much.”

Khloé marked Tatum’s 2nd birthday with a dinosaur-themed garden party, which she documented via her Instagram Stories. Guests included her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian.