Goals! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope, celebrated her 7th birthday at the International House of Pancakes with her girlfriends.

Aunts Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian gave their followers an inside look at the Monday, July 8, party on their Instagram Stories. Their daughters True, 14 months, and North, 6, joined the birthday girl in eating breakfast foods in their pajamas — after arriving in a white Mercedes-Benz G-Class Limo.

“P’s Birthday Bash with these Besties,” the Revenge Body host, 35, captioned a sweet pic of the three little ones in their IHOP booth. “#Cousins #FamilyOverEverything.”

This isn’t Penelope’s first party of the year. In fact, she and North, who turned 6 on June 15, had a joint birthday bash that same month in the Selfish author’s backyard. The Candy Land-themed festivities featured a rainbow path along the grass modeled after the Hasbro board game, plus fun rainbow outfits and junk food galore.

When Penelope’s actual birthday rolled around on Monday, many of her family members penned sweet social media tributes.

“Happy birthday to my little angel who shows me what life’s about every single day,” the Flip It Like Disick star, 36, captioned a throwback pic of his daughter on Instagram. “Love u 2 much poosh.”

Kris Jenner added with a post of her own: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Penelope!!!!!! You are the sunshine of our lives and I am so blessed to have you to love and watch you grow up!!! Thank you for bringing me so much joy and being the best sister, daughter, granddaughter and cousin!!! I love you so much my little P. #lovebug.”

Kourtney and Disick who dated from 2006 to 2015, also share sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4.

Keep scrolling for a look at Penelope’s IHOP party with North, True and more of her friends.