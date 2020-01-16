Disney darling! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter Chicago rang in her second birthday with a Minnie Mouse-themed party.

“Thank you so much @disneyjunior,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 16. The reality star went on to post a few photos from the bash, and Kylie Jenner did as well.

The toddler celebrated her birthday the previous day. “Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!!” the KKW Beauty creator captioned a Wednesday, January 15, Instagram post. “I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!”

In the social media upload, Chicago rocked space buns, a brown jacket and camouflage pants.

The little one’s grandma Kris Jenner also gave her a sweet Instagram shoutout. “Happy Birthday precious Chi Chi!!!” the Jenner Communications creator, 64, wrote alongside a slideshow of sweet photos. “You have brought so much joy and love into our family and I love you to the moon and back!!! You are our little angel doll and I love watching you grow. What a blessing you are!”

Kardashian, who also shares North, 6, Saint, 4, and Psalm, 8 months, with West, 42, welcomed Chicago via surrogate in January 2018. For the toddler’s first birthday last year, the Selfish author chose an Alice in Wonderland theme. The celebration included a maze, Mad Hatter crafts, a Cheshire Cat cake and actors dressed as the book’s characters.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attended the birthday bash with their now-3-year-old daughter, Luna, and now-19-month-old son, Miles.

While Chicago wore a white cheongsam and black Dr. Marten boots to the 2019 party, she spent most of this year’s celebration in an oversized white smock and Minnie Mouse ears while painting.

Keep scrolling to see sweet shots from Chicago’s party on Wednesday, from her extravagant cake and dessert spread to her face paint and matching hair accessory.