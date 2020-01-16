Birthday girl! Kim Kardashian and more of her family members celebrated her daughter Chicago’s second birthday on Wednesday, January 15.

“Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned a pair of pictures of her toddler wearing a brown jacket and camouflage pants. “I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!”

Adrienne Bailon commented on the social media upload: “Can I please steal her?! Lol. So beautiful! Feliz cumpleaños.”

Chicago’s grandma Kris Jenner shared a slideshow of photos of the little one. “Happy Birthday precious Chi Chi!!!” the matriarch, 64, wrote. “You have brought so much joy and love into our family and I love you to the moon and back!!! You are our little angel doll and I love watching you grow. What a blessing you are.”

Jenner held her granddaughter in a few of the pictures, but shared some solo shots as well.

Kardashian, who also shares North, 6, Saint, 4, and Psalm, 8 months, with her husband, Kanye West, welcomed Chicago in January 2016 via surrogate. The reality star’s doctors wouldn’t “put an embryo in” her following her eldest two children’s births. They would have considered that “malpractice,” the Selfish author explained in a Skims video last month.

The KKW Beauty creator said in December: “I actually had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did from the inside. From the outside, I was filming and [doing] photo shoots.”

Kardashian is “grateful” for her gestational carrier and loving life with Chicago. “She has a temper that [West and I] don’t have, but then she’s so calm, which is just like us too,” the makeup mogul said of the little one’s personality in September.

She and the rapper, 42, wed in May 2014 in Florence, Italy.