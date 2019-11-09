Her turn! Dream Kardashian rang in her 3rd birthday with her cousins at a Trolls-themed party.

Kim Kardashian shared photos from the bash via her Instagram Story on Friday, November 8. The 39-year-old KKW Beauty founder’s two youngest children — Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, 6 months — were featured in the pics, having a good time alongside Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter. Khloe Kardashian’s 18-month-old daughter, True, also joined in on the fun.

The shots also showed a Trolls cake, made in the image of Anna Kendrick’s character, Poppy, and balloons. Chicago even wore a visor featuring characters from the 2016 movie.

The party came early for the kiddo. Dream will not turn 3 until Sunday, November 10.

The shindig occurred amid Rob’s reemergence, though he only appeared in the background of Kim’s posts. “Rob is doing much better,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “He has lost a lot of weight.”

The 32-year-old has his loved ones’ support too. “These recent family events shown on social mark the first time he has gone out in a while with his family and friends. He’s a full-time dad,” the insider said. “Everyone close to him is excited about the progress and positive changes in Rob’s life.”

Another source revealed in July that Rob is “such a hands-on dad with Dream,” noting that “everything, including his joy, is focused” on his daughter. “Dream gives Rob direction.”

Chyna, who split from Rob in 2017 after an on-again, off-again romance, opened up exclusively to Us in July about which Kardashian cousin Dream is closest to. “I would have to say baby True,” she revealed at the time. She supposed the reason was because the two are “close in age.”

Rob leaned into his daughter’s obsession with Trolls while dressing up for Halloween. He sported a pink-and-white wig along with a pink mustache for a costume inspired by the movie. The former reality star showed off his weight loss, posing alongside mom Kris Jenner in a photo posted to his Instagram account earlier this month.

Scroll to see more pics from Dream’s early 3rd birthday party!