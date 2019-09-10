Victoria Beckham Maintains Her Striking Hair Color With This Shampoo





Dyeing our hair is fun! Whether we’re maintaining our natural color, shifting our current shade or trying something totally out of the box (even if it comes in a box), we love how it can transform our entire look and show off our personality. Unfortunately that color eventually starts to fade, becoming dull and bland — not quite the vibe we’re going for.

There’s no reason to constantly keep re-dyeing our hair, though. Other than a root touchup here and there, creating our ravishing new color should be a one-and-done deal. That’s why we need a top-notch shampoo to maintain our glossy shine as the months go by — one even Victoria Beckham adores!

Beckham once spoke to Into the Gloss about her beauty favorites, naming this shampoo when discussing her hair care routine: “Now I’m always a dark brunette, but it tends to get lighter on the ends even if I wear a hat, which I try to do throughout the whole summer,” she said. “For products, I use on my own — I like Oribe’s Shampoo and Conditioner because they smell incredible.”

Other shoppers agree about the incredible aroma, calling this shampoo a must for anyone with any type of hair. They say it makes their hair feel like it did before ever dyeing it and that it left their hair frizz-free for the first time ever upon air drying it. Many say they only need a tiny bit for big results — and we’re talking really big. One even said this shampoo changed not only their hair, but their life!

This shampoo is super gentle. Even shoppers with irritated scalps reported no irritation at all while using it — but that doesn’t mean it’s weak. This award-winning shampoo claims to fortify over-processed and chemically-treated hair, protecting it against UV and environmental damage, all the while softening it up and preserving its vibrance!

This shampoo features high-tech, ultra-moisturizing ingredients, such as the Oribe Signature Complex, which may prevent the deterioration of natural keratin and keep hair from drying out. It’s also infused with bioflavonoids and baobab tree extract, which may keep our color looking brilliant and healthy 24/7!

So, how do we use this professional shampoo in the luxe-red bottle? “Lather, indulge, rinse.” That’s it! Following up with conditioner never hurts, either, as Beckham does. Shoppers who have tried every last shampoo for color-treated hair say one wash is all it takes — and we’ll never want our shower to be without this one again!

There are multiple sizes available of this paraben-free shampoo, going all the way up to 33.8 fl. oz. in case we want perfect hair days for at least the next year — which we obviously do! With celebs like Beckham, Duchess Meghan and Kacey Musgraves as huge fans of Oribe, we’re about to have celeb-status locks, and we can’t wait to show them off!

