Celebrating with social distance! Jessica Hall’s 5-year-old daughter, Sophie, rang in her birthday in a different way than planned.

“With everything going on, we had to obviously cancel [our original party],” the actress, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, June 5. “I took to Instagram to get some ideas on how I could make it special. I saw some great ideas and still was able to keep the Hawaiian theme she wanted by hiring the Tiki Hawaiian Shaved Ice Truck, and decorated the front of our house with over 1,000 balloons instead of a cake.”

The Kendra alum, who also shares son Jake, 2, with her husband, Kyle Carlson, was “choked up on so many levels” during the festivities.

“[I loved] seeing my daughter’s face light up that day,” the former reality star told Us. “Every day on the week leading up to it, she would run into my room in the morning and ask if she was 5 yet! I was so happy to see her preschool friends drive by along with her teachers. Her BFF, Alijah, gave her the cutest painted unicorn. The amount of love for our little girl that day makes me feel forever grateful.”

The Hawaii native’s friends Kendra Wilkinson, Deanna Pappas and Sarah Stage all attended the festivities with their families.

Hall penned a sweet message when her daughter officially turned 5 on May 29. “Where did the time go!!” the model captioned an Instagram upload at the time. “We were able to celebrate Sophie’s big day today by spending it with some family members. Tomorrow we’re throwing in a few special surprises for her, as well as a super *exclusive* drive-by birthday parade. So many emotions today.”

She went on to share a party pic with Carlson, 41, and Jake, writing, “Our baby girl turned 5 over the weekend. #familyfirst.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from the little one’s birthday bash, from sweet treats to family photos.