No regrets. Elizabeth Chambers clapped back at criticism after celebrating her daughter Harper’s 6th birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Most memorable 6th birthday for the MOST MAGICAL girl!” the BIRD Bakery owner, 38, captioned a Sunday, November 29, Instagram video of Harper smiling with a horse at her side. “Thank you to all who celebrated and to Misty the pony, who loves cake as much as we do.”

Bachelor’s Catherine Giudici commented, “How fun! Happy birthday to your little cowgirl,” but not all of Chambers’ Instagram followers showed their support for the festivities.

When one user asked, “Masks? Social distancing?” the actress replied, “No COVID in [the Cayman] Island[s]. Research before you judge.”

The Texas native has been quarantining abroad with her and Armie Hammer’s daughter, as well as their 3-year-old son, Ford, since the pandemic began. The actor, 34, flew back to the United States in July, the same month that the estranged couple announced their split.

The California native is seeking joint custody of Harper and Ford, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly three months later. Hammer also wants Chambers to bring the little ones back from the Cayman Islands.

“As the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the United States, Elizabeth and Armie elected to stay with their children temporarily in the Cayman Islands where the pandemic appeared to be under greater control,” the Social Network star’s attorneys said in July. “Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter. To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now.”

Chambers, who filed for divorce in July, asked for primary custody of their kids and joint legal custody at the time, as well as spousal support.

“Elizabeth and Armie’s children are still in the Cayman Islands with their mom because there is no COVID there and they are able to go to school there, hug and see their friends and have play dates,” a source exclusively told Us of Chambers’ choice to stay in the Caribbean. “They’re actually attending the same school Armie attended. If they were in L.A., they’d be looking at a computer screen all day.”

