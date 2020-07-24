Baby bump debut! Karina Smirnoff showed off pregnancy pics for the first time three months after her son’s birth.

“#FBF the day Theo arrived. #hospitalfashion #timeflies,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 42, captioned a Friday, July 24, Instagram slideshow.

The dancer wore a black dress in the social media upload, posing for photos while in the hospital. After changing into her gown, she showed off her socks, which read, “Get This Baby Out.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April that the Ukraine native had welcomed her baby boy. “She is doing well,” a source told Us at the time. “As a first-time mom, she’s a bit nervous but also excited!”

The news came four months after Smirnoff announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post featuring a positive test. “#BabySmirnoff coming in 2020!” the professional ballroom dancer captioned the December 2019 selfie.

Following Theo’s arrival, “anxiety” led the new mom to move in with her parents. “I think when you are not used to living with your parents for a long time as an adult and then suddenly you are, wow, that’s a whole different set of skills that you have to attain,” she explained during a May event. “I love them to death, they’ve been so incredibly helpful and I wouldn’t be able to do it without them, but that’s 24-7 in closed doors.”

Smirnoff added at the time: “I mean, you can always lock yourself in one of the rooms and put on the song that you like and the music takes you to a different place. Then you come back out and everything is good again.”

Breast-feeding her baby boy has been “a whole shock” to the DWTS season 13 winner, she went on to say. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to be like a dairy cow. What?’”

The Famously Single alum, who has not publicly commented on the father of her child, was previously engaged to actor Jason Adelman, fellow DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy and professional baseball player Brad Penny.

Smirnoff joined the ABC show in 2006 during season 3 and last competed in season 22 with Doug Flutie.