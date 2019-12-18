Tiny dancer! Karina Smirnoff is pregnant with her first child.

The 41-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum announced the news on Wednesday, December 18, via Instagram.

“#BabySmirnoff coming in 2020! And since it’s the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to give back! I’m happily going to donate $5K to @ResolveOrg to support all couples and families on their pregnancy journeys. Everyone have a great holiday!” Smirnoff captioned a selfie of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.

The professional dancer’s former DWTS partner Gavin DeGraw, whom she competed with on season 14, was one of the first people to congratulate Smirnoff on her big news.

“Yay! Congrats 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄. So happy for you !” the 42-year-old singer wrote.

Fellow DWTS pros Sasha Farber, Kym Herjavec and Lindsay Arnold also sent their love.

“Omgggggg congratulations,” Farber wrote.

Herjavec added, “Awwww Congratulations beautiful 💕 I’m so happy for you . Xoxo.”

“OMG!!!!!!!!!!!” Arnold gushed. “Congratulations!!!! I am so happy for you!!!!”

Smirnoff has yet to publicly comment on the father of her child. While she announced her engagement to Jason Adelman in January 2015, the twosome called off their wedding plans two months later. The performer was also previously engaged to fellow dance pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy and MLB pitcher Brad Penny. During an appearance on E!’s former reality series Famously Single in 2017, Smirnoff was briefly linked to Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson.

Smirnoff, who joined DWTS during season 3 in 2006, announced her departure from the series in February 2015. While she later returned for seasons 21 and 22, she last competed in the ballroom with Doug Flutie in 2016.