Pampered parents! Cameron Diaz, Jodie Turner-Smith and more celebrity moms have been sweetly celebrated on their first Mother’s Day.

Four months after the Charlie’s Angel star and Benji Madden welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in January 2020, the Good Charlotte member praised his wife’s parenting skills via Instagram.

“Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father and taking such good care of us every day,” the rocker captioned a May 2020 photo of a painting. “Best Mom and Wife and Friend. Wether [sic] waking up extra early to take care of everyone (three humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she’s a force of nature and I’m very grateful.”

The Maryland native went on to write that his six years with the actress had become even “more meaningful” with Raddix around. “What a blessing,” Madden gushed at the time.

As for Smith, the Queen & Slim star gave birth to her and Joshua Jackson’s daughter in April of that same year. The Little Fires Everywhere alum gave the first glimpse of their baby girl the following month in a touching Instagram tribute for Mother’s Day.

“Dear Jodie, on this most special of Mother’s Days, I want to thank you for the being the light that you are,” the actor captioned a sweet May 2020 shot of Smith holding the infant to her chest. “For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless, but I know is anything but.”

The Canada native thanked his wife for making him a father and “trusting him enough to embark on” a parenting journey together.

“I am humbled more and more every day by that,” Jackson concluded at the time. “I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with.”

