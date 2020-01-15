Not taking her own advice? Lisa Vanderpump reacted to Denise Richards’ drama with Brandi Glanville and her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar’s decision to stop filming with her castmates.

“It was funny because [Denise] would call me and say — well, just once or twice — and say, ‘Oh, you should come back to the [season 9] reunion. Everybody would love to see you,’” Lisa, 59, told Us Weekly exclusively on the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family on Tuesday, January 14. “She said [that] to me when I left. … I’m like, ‘Yeah, OK, fine. I’ve had enough of that.’”

She continued: “I don’t know how heated it got. I mean, I felt like the point of reunion is ambition to reunite, and I had no ambition to reunite. It didn’t matter what they said, what I said. They would talk over me and say, ‘Oh, you’re a liar.’ So I thought, what was the point?”

As for whether Lisa believes that Brandi, 47, and Denise, 48, hooked up, she noted, “I don’t know how much truth there is to that.” However, she did offer that the Drinking and Tweeting author “fits in perfectly” amid the drama on the Bravo series.

The restauranteur admitted that she never cautioned the Wild Things star about the other Housewives. “Because you know, if you ever warn somebody about anybody, it’s kind of, they would construe that as manipulation and that’s not,” she said. “I think everybody kind of views each and every one differently, you know? So she might have great experience with her like I did at the beginning.”

Lisa went on to explain why she will not watch season 10 of the show. “I think I’ve moved on from that, and the last few times that I was with them, it was so painful,” she told Us. “I wish them well, but I’ve moved on with my life.”

Us broke the news in June 2019 that Lisa left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons. She revealed at the time that the reality series was “emotionally too difficult to deal with,” adding: “I made the decision to leave.”

Brandi and Denise are at odds because the former model claimed she had a sexual relationship with the actress in the past. “Denise has never been intimate with Brandi, ever,” a source told Us earlier this month.

However, the two women allegedly “hooked up on more than one occasion,” according to a separate insider. “Denise was not married to Aaron [Phypers] when they first hooked up,” the source said. “Another time Brandi was under the impression that they had some openness to Denise and Aaron’s relationship and that Aaron was aware of what was going on.”

Us confirmed that Denise “stopped showing up [to film with her costars] once the other girls told Denise what Brandi said.”

Brandi seemingly addressed the ordeal via Twitter on Tuesday, writing: “[There] is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone.”

Lisa’s appearance on Hallmark’s Home & Family airs Wednesday, January 15.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe