



Drama in the 90210. Kyle Richards denied claims that she’s behind Camille Grammer’s decision to quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, despite what Grammer said on social media.

“I mean, I don’t know what goes through Camille’s mind,” Richards, 50, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, September 8. “I really don’t know what to say, but I’m not the reason that Camille is not here right now.”

However, things were much different in Grammer’s mind; in August, the actress posted multiple tweets slamming Richards and claiming she was the reason that she wouldn’t be back for another season of RHOBH.

“I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine,” the Private Parts alum, 51, tweeted on August 29. “I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyles show. … It was was up to Kyle. I’m really fine. After the reunion, I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.”

When a fan referred to her ousting as a “slap in the face” after being “a friend” for two seasons, she responded with, “I agree, but they don’t. It’s a tough business. They eat you up and spit you out.”

At the time, an insider told Us Weekly that Grammer really needed “a break” from all the drama of the show. “She needs to focus on rebuilding her house that burned down and her marriage. She isn’t going to be the punching bag.”

Another source noted that Camille was “not doing well with the duress of the reunion” and was “basically melting down because she was under attack and [she] walked off once.” They also referred to a “particularly bad moment” where Grammer landed under fire after asking, “Do you want me to be sorry because I’m a white woman?”

The Deconstructing Harry actress won’t be the only one missing when RHOBH returns; Lisa Vanderpump also quit the show.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” the restaurateur, 50, told Us Weekly in June. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

However, there’s always room for new faces! Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke have joined the cast, and Richards tells Us it’s been “fantastic” so far. “Just starting to get to know them, but it’s new so, time will tell.”

