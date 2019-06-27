Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills won’t be getting answers from Lisa Vanderpump any time soon — at least not from Andy Cohen.

The Housewives producer shut down speculation that he was set to interview the Bravo star after she opted not to attend the season 9 reunion taping earlier this month.

“I don’t know. I’m not going to do a Lisa rebuttal show,” Cohen told Vulture in a new interview. “Her time to say her peace was at the reunion, and she gave up that opportunity.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the 58-year-old SUR owner was skipping the reunion after her fallout with her costars. A day after the taping, Vanderpump quit the series all together.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she told Us on June 6. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

The reality TV personality added that she has a “great relationship” with Bravo, but not with her former castmates, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp. “After 17 episodes of them bashing me, I think I’ve had enough of all of them,” Vanderpump told Us at the time.

While Cohen was disappointed that Vanderpump didn’t attend the special, he previously said his SiriusXM show that the two still have a good relationship.

“No one will ever replace her,” he said of the restaurateur, who has been on RHOBH since season 1. “And no one can replace her. I mean, it has been well documented that when we were developing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show. … But when I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show.”

Days later, Cohen added that he hopes the Vanderpump Rules star returns to Housewives in the future.

“I mean, the door’s wide open for her. And I think that when she comes back, she’ll come back with a vengeance,” Cohen told Us exclusively on June 21.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

