Special conditions. Jen Shah will begin her 78-month prison sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in February, and the court has ordered her to undergo mental health treatment upon her release.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, all the conditions of the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s release and 5-year probation period are outlined. After the typical mandates (such as not committing other crimes and reporting to a probation officer), several rules specific to Shah are laid out.

“You must participate in an outpatient mental health treatment program approved by the United States Probation Office,” one stipulation reads. “You must continue to take any prescribed medications unless otherwise instructed by the health care provider. You must contribute to the cost of services rendered based on your ability to pay and the availability of third-party payments. The Court authorizes the release of available psychological and psychiatric evaluations and reports, including the pre-sentence investigation report, to the health care provider.”

The legal filing also states that Shah will participate in an “outpatient treatment program,” which “may include testing to determine whether you have reverted to using drugs or alcohol.”

Additionally, after the reality star’s 6.5-year sentence, she must give her probation officer “access to any requested financial information,” and she’ll need to ask for permission to “incur new credit charges or open additional lines of credit” until she’s on track with her restitution payments. Shah must pay 15 percent of her gross income toward her restitution, which has been set at $6,646,251.00.

The Utah native was sentenced on January 6 and will report to prison by February 17. Because she is entering federal prison, she must serve at least 85 percent of her sentence (just over 5.5 years).

Shah was arrested in March 2021 alongside assistant Stuart Smith were arrested for their roles in a telemarking scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims, many of whom were older than 55. Shah, who initially pleaded not guilty, was accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Ahead of her trial, the Bravo personality changed her plea to guilty. After previously facing up to 30 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s office dropped the second charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering as part of a plea deal.

“In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” she said during a June court hearing in New York City. “I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”