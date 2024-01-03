Nothing was what it seemed for the women of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — and they are still reeling after that finale bombshell.

During the Bravo show’s season 4 finale on Tuesday, January 2, Heather Gay received information about newcomer Monica Garcia that changed the trajectory of the women’s Bermuda trip.

“Monica is not who she says she is,” Heather, 49, told some of the other RHOSLC women during the episode. “She’s not our friend. She’s someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we’ve been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von Tease.”

Heather was referring to an Instagram gossip account that “was created over three years ago” and notoriously posted secrets about the RHOSLC stars behind the moniker Reality Von Tease.

“[It] was dedicated to annihilating and exposing Jen Shah, but it quickly expanded to troll all of us: me, Whitney, Meredith, Lisa. These were character assassinations,” Heather shared during her confessional. “We never knew who it was.”

During her confessional, Heather further shared the timeline of events, explaining her hairstylist, a former friend of Monica’s, shared the Reality Von Tease bombshell. Once Heather confirmed the information (the series bleeped out the names she contacted to get her info verified), she confronted the women.

“The real Monica is someone who really doesn’t want to be our friend but wants to profit from our lives and our pain,” she told Whitney, Meredith and Lisa. During a full cast dinner, Heather confronted Moncia, who initially denied the information. However, she shared the truth in her confessional.

“Von Tease was never just one person,” Monica said. “It wasn’t just me. There were several other humans involved, but bottom line, our mission was to take down Jen. The other women were just collateral damage.”

Keep scrolling to see how each RHOSLC cast member reacted to the Reality Von Tease bombshell:

Heather Gay

“I do a lot of yelling in the season finale tonight but instead of losing my voice- I actually found it,” Heather captioned an Instagram post.

She also compared Monica to Jen Shah, who is currently serving a prison sentence for her involvement in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

“We are friends, and we have been through this bulls—t before with Jen,” Heather said during the episode, claiming that Jen had given her the now-infamous black eye from RHOSLC season 3. “I went on book tour and defended her and took s—t for the fact that she gave me a black eye.”

Jen Shah

Jen (or someone running her account), denied Heather’s black eye accusations.

“BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have the footage to prove it,” a Tuesday Instagram Story on her account read. “It’s clear the show can’t live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4.”

She further claimed that Andy Cohen is “still butt hurt” that she canceled a one-on-one interview early last year before reporting to prison. “Why would you sit down with someone who ‘gave’ another cast member a black eye? Next story,” the post concluded.

Monica Garcia

Following the bombshell, Monica took to Instagram to post a photo shoot confirming her identity as Reality Von Tease.

“You know you love me! Xoxo, RVT😘,” she wrote, referencing the show Gossip Girl.

“I, more than anyone, know that nothing stays in the dark, and everything comes to light. I knew that this information would come out,” Monica said during her confessional. “Even Gossip Girl couldn’t stay Gossip Girl forever.”

Lisa Barlow

“All I feel is gratitude,” she captioned an Instagram post. Lisa also addressed the drama in various posts on X (formerly Twitter).

“When you dream of being Blair Waldorf & Serena but you just have Cheeto stained fingers and a key board,” she wrote, in part, also making a reference to Gossip Girl.

Meredith Marks

“Bermuda is truly beautiful… too bad the trip was filled with ugly behavior. #RHOSLC,” she posted via X.

Whitney Rose

“In the words of Taylor Swift.. screaming, crying, perfect (Bermuda) storms… #RHOSLC,” she posted on X.

Angie Katsanevas

“Life’s not about how hard of a hit you can give…it’s about how many you can take, and still keep moving forward🥊💣🇬🇷,” she captioned an Instagram Story. “Thank you @bravotv @bravoandy and @shed_media for casting me as your first Greek Mafiosa Housewife. It’s been an honor to represent🇬🇷 🇬🇷🇬🇷.”