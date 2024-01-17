The season 4 finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City raised a lot more questions than it answered, but one mystery was finally solved: Heather Gay’s black eye.

Heather, 49, claimed that her former costar Jen Shah was the person responsible for her injury after saying for months that she blacked out and couldn’t remember what happened. (Jen, 50, denied Heather’s claim in a post shared via Instagram.)

But this revelation only inspired more questions. If Jen really punched Heather, then why did Heather feel compelled to lie about it for so long? Answers may be forthcoming on the remaining two parts of the RHOSLC reunion, but for now, “The Bravo Docket” cohost (and trial lawyer) Angela Angotti has a theory.

“When you’re out on bond, especially on federal charges, a part of your bond conditions is you can’t commit additional crimes,” Angela explained during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. “So, if she had caused bodily injury to someone, that could potentially be a big problem for her in her pretrial hearings. They could say, ‘Well, this person is out acting erratically, drinking and hitting people. We think her bond should be revoked.’”

The infamous black eye happened during the RHOSLC cast’s season 3 trip to San Diego. At the time, Jen was awaiting trial on fraud charges stemming from her March 2021 arrest. (She later changed her plea to guilty and was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.)

According to Angela, the black eye allegation could also have hurt Jen during sentencing even after she changed her plea. “They could also try to use the fact that she committed battery while she was pending a federal criminal trial … to argue for an upward departure in the sentencing guidelines, saying she can’t even behave herself when she’s out being filmed,” Angela told Us. “So, it could have caused a lot of problems for her, and I do think that Heather really does care about Coach [Sharrieff] Shah and Jen’s children. And that would be a bad thing for it to come out.”

Angela and her “The Bravo Docket” cohost Cesie Alvarez also have plenty of questions for Monica Garcia, who during the explosive season 4 finale was unmasked as at least one of the parties behind Instagram gossip account Reality Von Tease. “I would love to take her deposition, honestly,” Angela joked. “You know, swear her in and make her take the deposition and show up with exhibits.”

Monica, 40, has since claimed that she had less to do with Reality Von Tease than her costars believe, but either way, she’s got some explaining to do. If she wasn’t posting her costars, then who was?

Angela and Cesie, meanwhile, had their own encounters with Reality Von Tease, dating all the way back to 2021. “This account did interact with us a lot,” Angela recalled. “It was constantly tagging us in every single Story. It was, like, hundreds of Stories and they would tag us every time.”

It soon became clear that the person (or people) behind Reality Von Tease had “strong opinions” on Jen that made Cesie and Angela uncomfortable. “We did not like the level of energy and vitriol toward Jen Shah,” Angela explained. “So we ended up muting the account and not really interacting with it, and we saw how negative it was being.”

The duo had one DM interaction with Reality Von Tease after Jen’s trial was postponed. “They were pretty upset about it,” Angela said. “We just wrote back a really calm response that that’s pretty normal [for trials to be postponed]. And then they were like, ‘Oh, OK, thanks.’”

After that, Reality Von Tease’s interaction with “The Bravo Docket” was limited to post tagging, and occasionally, Reality Von Tease would share clips from the podcast via Instagram. Like other RHOSLC fans, though, Cesie and Angela just want receipts, proof, a timeline and screenshots.

“I am hoping that at some point Monica kind of just gives up and decides to be honest and just be outright with everything and be like, ‘You know what? I am a villain. I did do this. I went into this with the intent of doing it,’” Angela told Us. “I don’t know if we’re gonna get that sort of courtroom drama moment from her … but that’s one of the things that I’d like to see.”

Part 2 of the RHOSLC season 4 reunion airs on Bravo Tuesday, January 16, at 8 p.m. ET.