The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay’s hairstylist — and one of Monica Garcia’s Reality Von Tease co-conspirators — Tenesha Luckett denied leaking the “intense and disgusting video” of Monica’s fight with her mom, Linda.

“Let’s be clear I’m not interested in tearing down her relationship with her mom,” Tenesha shared in an Instagram Story post on Thursday, January 4. “I will publicly say I think the way Linda treated her daughter while I was around was disgusting and I would never waiver on that opinion.”

Tenesha said she’d “never” leak the four-minute-long video, noting that she wasn’t the only one who had access to it. (When Monica addressed the situation, she included an alleged text exchange in which she sent Tenesha the video.)

In the clip leaked on Thursday, Linda could be heard yelling at her daughter about Monica’s behavior on the show, hinting that Linda could have been on the plan for Monica to manipulate her way onto the show. “The only thing that you did was unite those four a–holes,” Monica’s mom said, calling her daughter “an actress” whose one “job” was to get screen time.

At one point in the clip, Linda gave her daughter two middle fingers. Monica subsequently screamed at her mom to leave the house.

After the video went viral, Monica addressed the clip, hinting that Tenesha was responsible for the leak.

“I sent the video to my best friend in confidence. We talked several times a day, spent every Sunday family dinner together, holidays, our children were best friends,” Monica shared in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 3. “I never once thought she would do this to me, but here we are. She has been outing my secrets, she continues to release screenshots, recordings, videos, a folder she has dedicated to me full of things she plans to release.”

Moncia referred to Tenesha’s alleged actions as “a full blown takedown.” (On her own Instagram Story, Tenesha admitted to having a “folder” dedicated to Monica with more than 1,500 screenshots proving her involvement in Reality Von Tease.)

Tenesha claimed that she is “not interested” in taking down Monica.

“I’m interested in defending my name in regards to the page she blamed me for,” she shared in Thursday’s Instagram Story post. “I pray they work through their personal issues. I’m focused on building my house not tearing hers down in that way.”

During the RHOSLC season 4 finale, which aired on Tuesday, January 2, Monica admitted her involvement in the Reality Von Tease Instagram account, which was created to exposed currently incarcerated Jen Shah, but also trolled Monica’s eventual costars Heather, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow. Heather was first to reveal Monica’s involvement, claiming that Tenesha confirmed the suspicions. After she was exposed, Monica alleged Tenesha did a lot of the dirty work on the IG account.

While she initially seemed unbothered by the aftermath of the Reality Von Tease reveal, Moncia has since taken to Instagram and shut down incorrect information that’s being spread online.

“Man. You guys are really trying so hard. Ya’ll really are BIG BIG mad out here,” Monica captioned a post on Thursday, after it was reported that she would be appearing on Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B” podcast. “I have never even been asked to be on her podcast.”

Monica went on to say that she “wouldn’t” go on the podcast even if she was asked. “THIS along with so many other things being put out about me on this smear campaign happening right now is FALSE,” she added.

It’s likely Tenesha’s alleged involvement in Reality Von Tease will be addressed at the three-part RHOSLC reunion, which kicks off on Bravo Tuesday, January 9, at 8 p.m. ET. The episode will be available to stream the next day via Peacock.