The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia addressed a leaked video that hinted her mom, Linda, knew about her plan to join the show despite her secret identity as Reality Von Tease.

In the clip, Monica’s mom could be heard yelling at her about the way the Reality Von Tease reveal played out. “The only thing that you did was unite those four a–holes,” Linda said before calling her daughter “an actress” whose “job” was to pretend to have a good relationship with her RHOSLC costars in order to get screen time.

“You lost sight of the vision,” Linda told Monica. “You lost sight of the job. You lost sight and you were out of control at someone else’s house.” (Linda and Monica previously argued at Angie Katsanevas’ Greek Easter brunch, where Linda accused Monica of making a scene.)

At one point in the video, Linda gave Monica two middle fingers.

Related: The 'RHOSLC' Cast Speaks Out After Monica's Reality Von Tease Bombshell Nothing was what it seemed for the women of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — and they are still reeling after that finale bombshell. During the Bravo show’s season 4 finale on Tuesday, January 2, Heather Gay received information about newcomer Monica Garcia that changed the trajectory of the women’s Bermuda trip. “Monica is […]

“Thank you for coming over with this toxic s–t,” Monica replied before telling her mom to leave. The women continued to go back and forth calling each other “disgusting” before Linda eventually left Monica’s home.

During the RHOSLC season 4 finale on Tuesday, January 2, Monica admitted her involvement in the Instagram gossip account Reality Von Tease, which was initially created to take down Jen Shah but also trolled Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow. (Jen, 50, is currently in prison after pleading guilty to fraud in July 2022.)

After the video appeared online, Monica hinted that Tenesha Luckett — her former friend and Heather’s hairstylist — was responsible for leaking the clip.

“There has now been a ‘leaked’ private video filmed in my home between my mother and I. I sent the video to my best friend in confidence. We talked several times a day, spent every Sunday family dinner together, holidays, our children were best friends,” Monica wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 3. “I never once thought she would do this to me, but here we are. She has been outing my secrets, she continues to release screenshots, recordings, videos, a folder she has dedicated to me full of things she plans to release. She is already doing interviews and has been contacting people in my life for months to try to destroy me.”

Monica’s Instagram post showed a screenshot of an apparent text message chain with Tenesha that showed Monica had sent Tenesha the original video.

“This is a full blown takedown but one of my once closest friends that my girls and I considered family. Brace for impact because she has a 3 year friendship of information she has just [been] waiting to be out there on me,” Monica continued. “If you don’t see what’s happening here, I don’t know what else to say, but screenshots released by my best friend, videos everything happening to me exactly like what was done on Reality Von Tease.”

She concluded by apologizing to her mom. “I shared this video with my best friend,” Monica wrote. “It was not meant to get out. I did not leak this.”

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

In a separate upload, Monica shared a screen recording of Tenesha’s Instagram Story, in which the hairstylist admitted to having a “folder” dedicated to Monica. According to Tenesha, she has more than 1,500 screenshots proving Monica’s involvement in Reality Von Tease.

During the season finale, Monica claimed that she was only responsible for the Reality Von Tease posts that were about Jen. The posts about the other women were allegedly shared by the other people behind the account, which Monica said included Tenesha and at least one former employee of Jen’s.

A teaser for the season 4 reunion promised that Monica will further address the Reality Von Tease situation when she sits down with Andy Cohen and her costars. “We have a lot to discuss,” Andy, 55, says in the trailer before asking Monica, “Can you own that you hurt all of them?”

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion will air on Bravo Tuesday, January 9, at 8 p.m. ET. The episode will be available to stream the next day via Peacock.