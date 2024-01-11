The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s season 4 finale was so powerful that it has now infiltrated the United States government.

During a Wednesday, January 10, meeting of the House Oversight Committee, California Representative Robert Garcia quoted RHOSLC star Heather Gay while telling his colleagues why he thinks former President Donald Trump’s business dealings should be investigated further.

“And what do we have as Democrats?” Garcia, 46, asked on Wednesday. “We have receipts, proof, a timeline, screenshots. We have everything we need to prove conclusively that foreign governments were funneling money through Trump properties and into Donald Trump’s pockets, all in violation of the Constitution.”

Gay, 49, was seemingly a fan of Garcia’s monologue, reposting the now-viral video via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday with a series of clapping hands emojis.

Garcia was thrilled that Gay saw his speech, replying, “I am truly ☠️ – you are iconic.”

In response, Gay offered a piece of advice for any future RHOSLC quotes on the House floor: “You forgot the claps 👏🏼.”

As RHOSLC viewers no doubt know, the congressman was referencing the January 2 season finale of the Bravo series, during which Gay confronted castmate Monica Garcia about her involvement with the Instagram gossip account Reality Von Tease.

“Receipts! Proof! Timeline! Screenshots! F–king everything!” Gay exclaimed, clapping her hands between each word.

The moment became an instant meme, as did the scene on the beach where Gay told her costars Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow about Monica’s alleged secret identity. (Angie Katsanevas didn’t join them until later, when Gay unmasked Monica at an explosive dinner.)

“Monica is not who she says she is,” Gay explained. “She’s not our friend. She’s someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we’ve been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von Tease.”

During the cast dinner, Monica admitted that she had some involvement with Reality Von Tease but claimed she only posted things about former RHOSLC star Jen Shah. Shah, 50, is currently in prison after pleading guilty to fraud in 2022.

According to Monica, however, there are outstanding questions that haven’t been answered on TV so far. “There is so much more I wanted to say, but I knew I wasn’t gonna be heard at all,” she said at the end of the episode. “There are a lot of things that I could have said. That was not the time, but there is so much more to the story that needs to be said, and, trust me, you’re all gonna want to hear it.”

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion airs on Bravo Tuesday, January 16, at 8 p.m. ET.