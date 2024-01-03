Andy Cohen is clapping back after The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah threw shade at him — and the season 4 finale of the Bravo reality series — from jail.

“As someone who was just the victim of an online and phone scam where I lost a lot of money, this message comes at an interesting time,” Cohen, 55, quipped during the Wednesday, January 3, broadcast of his Sirius XM show, Radio Andy. “I just need to predicate that I am a current victim of fraud, which is what she is in jail for. I’m not saying that she’s responsible for it, but I’m just saying it’s ironic.”

Shah, 50, who is currently serving a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, or someone on her team took to social media to react to the RHOSLC season 4 finale on Tuesday, January 2. In the dramatic episode, Heather Gay finally admitted that Shah was responsible for the much-discussed black eye she received during season 3.

“BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it,” Shah’s Instagram Story read. “Andy is still butt hurt that I turned down his [one-on-one] interview. Why would you sit down with someone who ‘gave’ another cast member a black eye?”

Cohen was unimpressed with Shah’s argument about missing footage.

“I don’t wanna be Captain Obvious here, but if we had footage, don’t you think we would’ve aired it?” he said during Radio Andy. “[We would’ve had] Heather saying, ‘I don’t know how I got the black eye,’ and then don’t you think we would’ve cut to the footage with a chyron that said ‘4 hours earlier?’”

The talk show host then admitted that Shah is “right” that he did previously ask her to do a one-on-one interview. However, he denied having lingering resentments that it didn’t pan out.

“I had forgotten about the one-on-one with Jen,” Cohen said. “I don’t care about it anymore, I’m over it. Her stipulations were insane.”

Cohen then recounted some of Shah’s conditions for the sit-down.

“She wanted us to do a docuseries of her days leading up to jail, she wanted a lot of money and she was still professing her innocence so it would’ve been another interview of her sitting across from me lying to my face which we got at two reunions from her,” he said. “So, that’s that. That’s my response to that.”

Shah was first charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud in March 2021. The fraud charges involved a telemarketing scheme which targeted elderly or vulnerable individuals to obtain large sums of money under the guise of offering business coaching.

After initially pleading not guilty in 2021, Shah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June 2022. She was sentenced in January 2023 and reported to prison one month later.

Despite being behind bars, Shah thinks RHOSLC is still revolving around her. (The season 4 finale followed Gay, 49, discovering Shah’s former friend Monica Garcia was helping run an Instagram account called Reality Von Teese that aimed to take down Shah and targeted every OG cast member at different points.)

“It’s clear the show can’t live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4,” Shah wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. The reality star appeared on seasons 1 through 3 of RHOSLC.

Shah is set to be released from jail in August 2028, while the three-part RHOSLC reunion kicks off on Bravo Tuesday, January 9, at 8 p.m. ET.