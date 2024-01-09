Your account
Andy Cohen Compares Watching the ‘RHOSLC’ Season 4 Finale to ‘The Sixth Sense’ (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 finale was so shocking that even Andy Cohen was shook — to the point that he was reminded of one of the biggest plot twists in cinematic history.

“It was like watching The Sixth Sense,” Andy, 55, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 9, while promoting his partnership with Walmart+’s “Save Your Resolutions” campaign, calling it one of the “top 10” Housewives finales. “It was just beautifully produced. It was dramatic. It was incredibly dramatic.”

In case it’s been a while since you saw M. Night Shyamalan’s 1999 classic, the big twist — spoiler alert — is that Malcolm (Bruce Willis) was dead the whole time. (Does this mean Heather Gay is Haley Joel Osment in this metaphor?)

Andy also praised the RHOSLC’s producers for doing a “phenomenal job” with the episode.

“You didn’t know who they were coming up against or what was happening, and it was great,” he added.

In the RHOSLC season 4 finale — which aired on January 2 — newbie Monica Garcia admitted to her involvement in the Reality Von Tease Instagram account, which was created to expose the actions of former RHOSLC star Jen Shah. Jen, 50, is currently in prison after pleading guilty to fraud in 2022.

The Instagram account eventually trolled Monica’s costars Heather, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow as well. When discussing her involvement in Reality Von Tease, Monica, 40, referred to her castmates as “collateral damage.”

Heather, 49, was the first member of the RHOSLC cast to uncover Monica’s secret identity. She claimed that her hairstylist and Monica’s former friend Tenesha Luckett confirmed to her that Monica was part of Reality Von Tease. (Monica has since alleged that it was Tenesha’s account.)

“What’s interesting is when you look at the evolution of Heather this time last year,” Andy told Us. “She came to that reunion last year, she was really not in a good place with herself, with the show, with the fans, and what a difference a year makes. I’m really happy for her.”

Andy also answered RHOSLC viewers’ main question: Did anyone know that Monica was Reality Von Tease before filming?

“We knew that she worked with Jen and we knew that she had turned on Jen,” he said. “The Reality Von Tease stuff was a surprise.”

As for where Monica fits in the Housewives universe going forward, Andy said it’s “too early to speculate” what will happen after the RHOSLC reunion, which is set to air in three parts starting on Tuesday.

“I think one of the great things about the reunions is that it’s a chance for people to say their piece and kind of appeal to their castmates if they’ve been ostracized,” he told Us. “I think it’s a conversation to be had after the reunion airs and see where people are at — fans and castmates.”

Other than his day-to-day job at Bravo, Andy has teamed up with Walmart+ for their “Save Your Resolutions” campaign, which aims to “save” any New Year’s resolution.

“I spent a lot of time thinking about what are my resolutions going to be, and I, like millions of Americans, ditch mine every year,” Andy explained. “So, we’re trying to get you to save your resolutions, and if you sign up with Walmart+, it’s kind of the ultimate savings membership. It saves you time and money on things like free grocery delivery, free shipping, discounted fuel, all these ways to help kind of kickstart and save your resolutions.”

Andy is “spreading the word” by telling fans that “if you sign up for Walmart+ before the end of January, they give you 50 bucks of Walmart cash.” He added, “Who’s going to say no to that?”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

