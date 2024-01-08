Jennifer Lawrence spent her Golden Globes still reeling over the explosive season finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, January 7, the 33-year-old No Hard Feelings star — who lost Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy to her BFF Emma Stone — gushed about the season 4 episode.

“I mean, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, I just want to give a shout-out to the best finale I’ve ever seen on reality TV,” she began before quoting Heather Gay‘s now-infamous monologue about Monica Garcia’s secret involvement with the troll Instagram account Reality Von Tease. “‘Everything that you want for the truth, receipts, timelines — I got it all.'”

Lawrence noted that she was a “couple days late” watching the episode as she prepped for Sunday’s awards show. “And I have the group chats, so I was like, ‘Water cooler, like, I have to see this now.’ And I was stone-cold sober because I was starving for this event,” she quipped, adding that her “jaw dropped” at the reveal.

Despite her obsession with Salt Lake City, Lawrence told ET that her favorite franchise is actually The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I’m always partial to Beverly Hills. I’m relieved by the New York crew, I was nervous, I think they’re going to round out nicely. Everybody seems to have the right personality disorder we like to see,” she joked about the rebooted RHONY cast. “I’m just holding my breath until Vanderpump [Rules] comes out and that’s all I have to live for.”

During a separate interview with E! News, Lawrence reiterated that RHOSLC was “the best reality TV finale, I think, ever.”

“It was jaw on the floor. I didn’t even text. I didn’t even look at my phone,” she said.

When correspondent Keltie Knight brought up social media chatter that reality stars — including RHOSLC‘s Heather, Monica, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Angie Katsanevas — should be honored at major awards shows, Lawrence agreed.

“As an Oscar winner, there’s all these memes of people being like, ‘Give these women the Oscar.’ Do you feel like they deserve it?” Knight asked, referring to Lawrence’s Academy Award win for best actress for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013.

“I’ll give them mine! I don’t care! They deserve it,” Lawrence replied, adding that she wants a painting of the moment Heather told her costars about Monica on the beach in Bermuda. “They were like a little band of witches, you know? They all fight and they came together for this amazing moment.”

The three-part season 4 reunion of RHOSLC kicks off on Bravo Tuesday, January 9, at 8 p.m. ET — and you know Lawrence will be watching.