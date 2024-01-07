Keltie Knight suffered an unexpected wardrobe malfunction at the 2024 Golden Globes.

After the 41-year-old TV personality lost a 4-carat diamond on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 7, she took to Instagram to ask celebrities to keep an eye out for the missing gem. “Hi everyone, Golden Globes emergency,” she said while holding up her broken ring. “If you’re a celebrity and you see a 4-carat diamond on the red carpet, please return it to Keltie Knight at E! ‘cause it’s gone … And it’s real.”

“MISSING DIAMOND @ #goldenglobes … Humble brag but also help!,” Knight continued in the caption of the social media post. Her comments section was filled with words of encouragement from HGTV host Sangita Patel and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Lisa Barlow.

Patel, 45, wrote, “KELTIE! Ahhh…you’ll find it ❤️,” as Barlow, 49, added, “I’m freaking out for you!”

Despite suffering a major fashion faux pas, Knight still sunned in a bubblegum pink Khaled & Marwan Couture gown equipped with delicate beading, a mock neck, shoulder pads and fitted skirt.

Knight completed her look with filled-in eyebrows, long lashes, pink eyeshadow and glossy lips. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle and straightened.

Knight’s lost diamond reminded Us of when Taylor Swift suffered a similar mishap at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.

During the ceremony, Swift, 34, could be seen with a concerned look on her face after realizing that the diamond on her 18-karat gold Van Cleef & Arpels ring had gone missing. In one video shared via social media, the pop star held up the ring — which retails for $12,000 and was loaned to her by Joseph Saidian & Sons — and pointed at the center of it while looking down at the ground, seemingly searching for it. People around her helped look and even used a flashlight to try and spot the gem.

The diamond was later found on the side of the stage during the show.