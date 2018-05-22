Does Camille Grammer need to start brainstorming taglines? Maybe! The reality TV personality opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the reports that she is becoming a full-time cast member for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I can’t confirm or deny any of that. We’ll see that’s a tough commitment, I’m not sure. I’ve got a lot going on in my life so I don’t know if I can commit to it,” Grammer told Us at the 3rd Annual World Dog Day Hosted by Lisa Vanderpump in West Hollywood on Saturday, May 19.

After starring as an original, full-time Housewife for the first two seasons, Grammer was featured on RHOBH in a friend role for season 8 and told Us she still speaks to the other women since filming wrapped earlier this year.

“As much as we can speak. I adore Kyle [Richards], Lisa… ‘cause we’ve been through a lot together over the past eight, nine years. There’s a certain connection that keeps us all together. Erika [Jayne], I don’t really know her that well,” she explained. “Lisa Rinna, she’s a riot. She’s so much fun and unapologetic and I love that. And I love Teddi [Mellencamp]. I thought Teddi was a great addition and she’s fantastic. She’s so supportive, she’s super cool, and I’ve liked her from day one.”

As for Dorit Kemsley, who Grammer fought with during season 8 after the swimsuit designer drunkenly called her a “stupid c—t,” the TV producer told Us that their relationship is “much better.”

“After the reunion we made amends and I’m cautiously optimistic of our future as friends,” Grammer said.

Whether the Bravo cameras are rolling or not, Grammer is also preparing for her upcoming “fall” wedding to attorney David C. Meyer. (This will be Grammer’s second marriage. She shares two children with her ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer, whom she was married to from 1997 to 2011.)

“I wanted it to be in Hawaii, but now with this volcano erupting, Kilauea is really exploding. But right now I’m planning it for the Big Island because I have a house there and my Ohana there, my Hawaiian family. So it’s a very special island for me,” she explained. “I’m very close friends with Milan Bertone the designer so we’ve been talking about it.”

Grammer added: “And my bridesmaids, I have two maids of honor, and they’re looking into Dolce & Gabana. They’re in Boca Raton right now having a blast. I wish I could be with them right now picking out bridesmaid dresses. It will be a banana leaf pattern maybe, very Hawaiian. I want it very authentic. A Hawaiian theme for the wedding.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

Reporting by Kayley Stumpe

