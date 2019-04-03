Tensions were running high between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards during their heated argument at Villa Rosa on the Tuesday, April 2, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The two women were at odds during Tuesday’s episode after Kyle, 50, asked Lisa, 58, if she sold the story about Dorit Kemsley’s dog, Lucy, ending up in a kill shelter to the tabloids. While the former child actress wanted to discuss the situation with the SUR owner, Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, kicked Kyle out of their house when she suggested she did not believe them.

After the fight aired, Lisa took to Twitter to react to her behavior. “I was probably still overly emotional,was the day before my birthday and life was challenging,” she tweeted on Wednesday, April 3, seemingly referring to her brother Mark Vanderpump’s death. “Not proud of yelling .. But thank @kentoddbh.”

Kyle, for her part, retweeted support from fans. “Kyle is a friend to Lisa,” one post shared by the former American Woman producer read.

“I’m sorry the Lisa and Ken are being way too over the top,” another tweet Kyle reposted stated. “They are willing to throw away a 12-year-old friendship over a friend coming there, to be honest, and warn her about what people are saying #RHOBH.”

While Lisa thanked her husband for having her back, some of her costars thought Ken should have stayed out of the drama.

“.@KyleRichards managed herself so well against Ken’s aggressive behavior. #RHOBH,” Teddi Mellencamp tweeted on Tuesday evening. Lisa Rinna “liked” the tweet.

Former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville added, “All I have to say is both Lvp & Ken lost their f–king minds tonight physically getting in Kyles face !!! I wound have been swinging #not ok #disgusting.”

Erika Jayne replied “same” to Brandi’s remarks.

In February, Kyle opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the tense situation, admitting she was “very shocked” that Ken screamed at her.

“He’s always been kind to me,” she said on February 12. “I’ve always been a big fan and supporter of his, always. It was hurtful more than anything. … I was just sad because I was, like, the punishment, it didn’t match up.”

Kyle added: “Someone who was speaking their truth didn’t deserve that reaction. I was not attacking, I was just speaking my truth and that reaction was just so extreme that I was very taken back.”

While Kyle previously told Us that she hoped to salvage her friendship with Lisa, the Vanderpump Rules star wrote in her BravoTV blog last month that their relationship was “finished.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

