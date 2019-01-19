Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds honored her late dog Layla after being forced to put her furry friend, who was sick with cancer, to rest.

The King Collection creator, 34, shared the sad news with fans in an Instagram Story on Friday, January 18. “In honor of my dog Layla, I’m doing the puppy ears [filter],” she said through tears. “We just had to put her down. She had cancer and couldn’t breathe. She was a such a good girl.”

“My first goldendoodle,” the reality star wrote of her late pup. “I love you Layla.”

The Bravo personality subsequently posted two photos with her beloved pal, one of which showed the pooch in her arms when she first brought her home and another from earlier on Friday.

“And today, still wagging her little tail,” Edmonds wrote on the second pic. “She was born on the Fourth of July and lived 11 ½ rambunctious, anxious, loving, destructive, cuddly, leash-pulling years. I loved her so much and I will miss her forever. She left us on a Friday so she could have the whole weekend to party in Heaven.”

The entrepreneur, who left the show in January 2018 to focus on her family, is also a pet parent to a teacup Goldendoodle named Girly Girl, whom she rescued in July 2016.

“My baby, Girly Girl, has arrived! And welcomed me by pottying on me right away!” she introduced the canine on Instagram.

Girly Girl, who boasts nearly 18K followers on her own account, made an appearance on Edmonds’ page one day ahead of the loss of her dog sister. “A cross-section of my day,” the businesswoman captioned a snap that showed her four-legged friend sitting between her twin babies, Hayes and Hart, 7 months.

Edmonds is also a stepmom to husband Jim Edmonds’ 2-year-old daughter, Aspen, with ex Julie King.

