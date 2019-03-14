Lisa Vanderpump may follow in her former costar Adrienne Maloof’s footsteps. Multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively that the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills does not think the restaurateur will tape the upcoming reunion.

“Production and the other Housewives don’t believe she will show up for the reunion because she can’t face the truth and the other Housewives,” one source tells Us, noting that the 58-year-old reality star “won’t get paid” if she ditches the taping, but “that might be something she’s willing to sacrifice to avoid facing the music.”

Us broke the news in October 2018 that the SUR owner was on the outs with her costars, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp, while filming season 9. The drama — dubbed by fans as PuppyGate — stems from Vanderpump allegedly encouraging her employees to tell Teddi that Dorit’s dog, Lucy, ended up at a kill shelter, so it could be a storyline on the series.

“This isn’t one of those situations where she can pre-tape an interview with Andy Cohen or call out,” the source says regarding the reunion. “Production and the other Housewives feel like this is unlike Vanderpump Rules where LVP can call the shots. Her restaurants survive and thrive because of the show.”

A second source adds that the cast members “believe Bravo is protecting LVP and giving her preferential treatment because she has another show that’s successful and she’s an OG.”

Vanderpump, who has appeared on RHOBH since season 1, launched popular spinoff Vanderpump Rules in 2013. There are now reports surfacing that the reality TV personality is hoping to launch a third series on Bravo following her rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. After the news broke that the show was in the works, both Teddi and Rinna slammed the project.

“If you are gong [sic] to use our services without telling us – that we are playing out a storyline to launch a pilot for a new show and you don’t compensate us extra for that,” the Melrose Place alum wrote on March 7 via her Instagram Story. “If this indeed becomes another show my lawyer will be calling. $$$$$$$$$$$$.”

PuppyGate introduced fans to Vanderpump Dogs employees such as John Sessa and John Blizzard, whom Teddi texted with about the situation before the season started filming.

“There are text messages that have not yet been released that incriminate Lisa Vanderpump and don’t make Teddi look great, but it’s the truth,” the second source explains. “And it shows that Lisa wanted John Blizzard to tell Teddi on camera about the dog.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

