Is the party over? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband, Thomas Girardi, is facing a $15 million lawsuit for allegedly failing to repay loans that totaled the same amount.

The Blast reported on Friday, January 18, that Law Finance Group is suing Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, after the company gave the 79-year-old $15 million to fund his business. According to court documents obtained by the website, he allegedly did not pay back the loans.

Instead, Law Finance Group claims the loans, which were allegedly initiated in 2015, were “used to maintain Mr. Girardi’s lavish lifestyle and keep his prominent law firm financially afloat.”

Girardi also allegedly refused to complete a repayment plan that the two parties agreed on in August 2018, according to the documents. The Blast reported that Girardi was supposed to make monthly payments by the end of October, along with a $5 million payment by January 1, 2019.

The lender alleges in the suit that Girardi said he would use his home, legal fees and the proceeds of his law firm as collateral. According to The Blast, Law Finance Group is seeking $15,151,989 — the amount the defendants allegedly owe — plus damages.

While the documents cite Girardi as a “prominent and well-known” lawyer, the papers also allege, “It is now apparent that Mr. Girardi’s reputation is exceeded only by the lavish nature of his lifestyle.”

Jayne, 47, wed Girardi in January 1999. She jetted off to France with costars Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley in November 2018 while filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa Vanderpump and Denise Richards skipped the trip amid drama with the cast and the California wildfires.

The singer told Us Weekly later that month of the getaway, “[It was] probably the most luxurious trip that Housewives has ever taken.”

