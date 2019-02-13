Not sweating it! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne isn’t worried about the lawsuit her husband, Thomas Girardi, was hit with last month — and she told Us Weekly why.

“Listen, we’re in the lawsuit business, baby. We sue and get sued,” the reality star, 47, explained to Us at the RHOBH and Mexican Dynasties red carpet and premiere in West Hollywood on Tuesday, February 12. “So what? So what? It’s part of the job.”

Girardi, 79, made headlines in January when The Blast reported that the attorney and his law firm, Girardi Keese, are facing a $15 million lawsuit for allegedly failing to repay loans to Law Finance Group. In documents obtained by the website, the company claims they lent $15 million to Girardi in 2015 to fund his business, and he did not pay them back.

The lender alleges the money from the loans was “used to maintain Mr. Girardi’s lavish lifestyle and keep his prominent law firm financially afloat.” The Law Finance Group also claims that Girardi said he would use the proceeds of his firm, legal fees and his home as collateral.

According to the documents, Girardi also allegedly refused to complete a repayment plan that was agreed upon by both parties in August 2018. He was supposed to make monthly payments by the end of October 2018 and put forth a $5 million payment by January 1, 2019.

Jayne and Girardi wed in January 1999, and though their almost 20-year marriage is going strong, it isn’t the lawsuit that is going to stop the two from celebrating Valentine’s Day this year.

“I’m having knee surgery in about six hours so there’s no way we’re having any type of Valentine’s Day,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us on Tuesday. I’m a dancer, baby, I’m a dancer.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

