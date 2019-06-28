Clapping back. PK Kemsley sent a message after his wife Dorit Kemsley’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Camille Grammer questioned the couple’s finances on the series.

Days after the Tuesday, June 25, episode aired, PK shared a screenshot that reads, “I create. I take risks. I live my passion. I am an entrepreneur.”

“In answer to the multiple questions about what I do,” PK, who works as Boy George’s manager, captioned the post via Instagram. “This is what I do…”

Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, supported him, replying, “And you do it well.”

PK also shared a meme about talking behind someone’s back: “Keep talking s–t, you are making me famous.”

During Tuesday’s episode, Camille accused PK of owing “a lot of money” to someone “very close” to her. The former MTV dancer also questioned how the pair can afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

“I didn’t know where you were getting all this money from,” Camille said to Dorit. “I know things for certain.”

Dorit and PK made headlines earlier this year for various lawsuits against him. In February, the music manager was accused of owing $75,000 in gambling debt to a sports betting company in the U.K. According to The Blast, the case was dismissed.

In June, PK was accused of owing $1.2 million to a man named Nico Kirzis, who loaned him money eight years ago. As a result, Dorit’s husband, who has reportedly only paid Kirzis $250,000 thus far, was ordered to appear in court for an examination of his finances.

Dorit, for her part, was sued by her Beverly Beach partner Ryan Horne in 2018 after he allegedly fronted $205,000 for her bathing suit line. After Horne claimed he was never paid back when the swimsuits turned a profit, Dorit counter-sued him. The Bravo star, who was confronted about the legal drama during the season 9 cast trip to the Bahamas, called the situation “embarrassing” on What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April.

“I’m very comfortable with our position, but unfortunately my hands are tied,” she said at the time. “You can’t discuss legal issues when they are going on and I respect that.”

Dorit further addressed the duo’s financial situation on the RHOBH aftershow on Tuesday.

“PK’s affairs, and whoever’s coming out trying to say he owes him money, that is from another lifetime ago. It’s way before me, it’s way before his bankruptcy,” the designer said. “It’s at the height — and unfortunately, when you become public they come out of the woodworks and that’s exactly what’s happening. There’s far more to the story than what people think that they know, and there’s a lot that I can’t say, obviously, because it’s in the hands of the lawyers and where it should be.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!