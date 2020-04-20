Its been nearly 10 years since Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer went at it during season 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but their feud stands the test of time.

Kyle, 51, posted a TikTok with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their youngest daughter, Portia Umansky, recreating a scene from the fifth episode of the Bravo franchise, which premiered in 2010. In the video, Kyle played Camille, 51, while Mauricio channeled his wife. As fans may recall, the two women were fighting after Camille claimed Kyle said that Bravo only cared about filming her with her then-husband, Kelsey Grammer.

“You’re saying I said things I didn’t say … What am I supposed to say?” Kyle asked Camille in the scene.

Camille didn’t back down, telling their costars, “I swear on my mother who has cancer that you did say that!”

Kyle then fired off the now-infamous line, “You’re such a f–king liar, Camille!”

After the designer shared the video on Sunday, April 19, via Instagram, Camille replied.

“Lmao!” the former MTV dancer wrote.

Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne also weighed in, commenting with the tears of joy emoji.

While Kyle and Camille put their differences aside during season 2 of RHOBH, their relationship has been rocky in recent years after Camille returned in a “friend” role. Camille even alleged in August 2019 that Kyle was to blame for her not being included in season 10.

“I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine. I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyles show,” Camille tweeted at the time. “It was up to Kyle. I’m really fine. After the reunion I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.”

Kyle shut down the reports, telling Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t know “what goes through” her castmate’s mind.

“I really don’t know what to say, but I’m not the reason that Camille is not here right now,” she said in September 2019.

Despite her remarks, Camille ultimately filmed scenes for RHOBH season 10. “There’s drama targeted at me. I show up and they kind of, you know, how do I say it the right way? I feel that I show up somewhere and I felt targeted,” she told Us Weekly in November 2019. “There are things that need to be discussed, so maybe that was the right time to do so. There you go, there’s a carrot. I just dangled!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.