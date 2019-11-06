



Drama is brewing in the 90210! After claiming she wasn’t asked back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Camille Grammer has confirmed she will indeed film scenes for season 10.

“I’m getting back in the game. 😉😊 diamonds and drama. #rhobh,” the 51-year-old tweeted on Wednesday, November 6.

Camille’s role on the upcoming 10th season of the Bravo franchise is unclear. After a fan tweeted that she is “so excited” to see the reality TV personality “hold that diamond proudly” in the opening credits, Camille clarified that she will not be a full-time cast member.

Another fan suggested that Bravo called Camille to stir the pot with costars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and newbies Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

“They tried icing you out and ended up with 3 months of nothing. I guess they need some story arc and you’ll deliver as always,” the social media user wrote. “I wonder what bomb you’ll drop to shake things up? #RHOBH.”

Camille quipped back, “We’ll see 😬😀.”

Back in August, Camille alleged that she wasn’t “asked back” for season 10 — and pointed the finger at Kyle, 50.

“I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyles show,” she wrote on August 29. “It was up to Kyle. I’m really fine. After the reunion I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.”

Kyle, however, denied her castmate’s claims during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I mean, I don’t know what goes through Camille’s mind,” the Halloween actress said on September 8. “I really don’t know what to say, but I’m not the reason that Camille is not here right now.”

Camille was an original cast member on RHOBH, which premiered in 2010. After two seasons, she left the show, but made cameos over the years. Camille returned in a semi-permanent role — as a “friend” of Housewife — for seasons 8 and 9.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo in 2020.